Justin Bieber Makes Cameo in "Racist Superman" YouTube Sketch

Justin Bieber makes a cameo in his friend's new YouTube video.

On Wednesday, Rudy Mancuso shared a sketch with his fans called "Racist Superman." In the video, we meet eight men dressed up as Superman, each representing different ethnic groups. The men find themselves in the same diner where they debate who is the best superhero.

Justin appears as "Canadian Superman" in the sketch, but it deemed "too nice" to be a part of the conversation.

"What's up, guys?" Justin says when he shows up in the video, dressed in hockey gear. "Sorry I'm late, bro."

He then asks if the group wants to go play a game of hockey.