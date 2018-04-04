Justin Bieber Makes Cameo in "Racist Superman" YouTube Sketch

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 2:52 PM
Justin Bieber makes a cameo in his friend's new YouTube video.
On Wednesday, Rudy Mancuso shared a sketch with his fans called "Racist Superman." In the video, we meet eight men dressed up as Superman, each representing different ethnic groups. The men find themselves in the same diner where they debate who is the best superhero.
Justin appears as "Canadian Superman" in the sketch, but it deemed "too nice" to be a part of the conversation.
"What's up, guys?" Justin says when he shows up in the video, dressed in hockey gear. "Sorry I'm late, bro."
He then asks if the group wants to go play a game of hockey.
YouTube
The "Sorry" singer is in the video for less than a minute before he's told to "take off, eh."
Before Justin arrives, DJ Alesso appears in the sketch as "Swedish Superman." The cast also includes Anwar Jibawi, King Bach, Corentin, Simon Rex, Timothy DeLaGhetto, IRO, Maia Mitchell and Klarity.
Rudy is an actor and singer who rose to fame on the social media platform Vine. Last year, he joined Justin on the road and opened for his pal during his Purpose World Tour in Brazil.
Take a look at the sketch above and tell us your thoughts on the video below!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!