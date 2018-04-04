Justin Bieber Makes Cameo in "Racist Superman" YouTube Sketch

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 2:52 PM

Justin Bieber makes a cameo in his friend's new YouTube video.

On Wednesday, Rudy Mancuso shared a sketch with his fans called "Racist Superman." In the video, we meet eight men dressed up as Superman, each representing different ethnic groups. The men find themselves in the same diner where they debate who is the best superhero.

Justin appears as "Canadian Superman" in the sketch, but it deemed "too nice" to be a part of the conversation.

"What's up, guys?" Justin says when he shows up in the video, dressed in hockey gear. "Sorry I'm late, bro."

He then asks if the group wants to go play a game of hockey.

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey Responds to Justin Bieber Relationship Rumors

Justin Bieber, YouTube

YouTube

The "Sorry" singer is in the video for less than a minute before he's told to "take off, eh."

Before Justin arrives, DJ Alesso appears in the sketch as "Swedish Superman." The cast also includes Anwar Jibawi, King Bach, Corentin, Simon Rex, Timothy DeLaGhetto, IRO, Maia Mitchell and Klarity.

Rudy is an actor and singer who rose to fame on the social media platform Vine. Last year, he joined Justin on the road and opened for his pal during his Purpose World Tour in Brazil.

Take a look at the sketch above and tell us your thoughts on the video below!

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , YouTube , Apple News , Top Stories
