Watch Jenna Dewan's Eerily Accurate Tarot Card Reading That Foreshadowed Channing Tatum Split

While the world was shocked when news hit earlier this week that Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have split, the World of Dance host may not have been so surprised, and that's because she knew that a big change was coming after a January Tarot card reading with spiritual teacher Todd Savvas.

In the eerily accurate reading, which was filmed for Jenna's YouTube channel in January, the actress and dancer has a friendly meet-up with Todd, whom she affectionately calls "Merlin" to find out what's in store for 2018.

While the nickname is a joke, judging how right-on his reading is, Savvas may actually be a real-life wizard!

Wearing her engagement and wedding rings on her left hand, Jenna says, "It's 2018. 2017 was kind of crap for everybody in their own unique way."

She explains she's getting the reading for a fresh start, "It's a new year and I kind of just wanted to know what's happening what my soul wants me to know, what's on the horizon and what to look out for?"

Savvas says, "I think that that's the best way to approach the cards as well. Instead of wanting to know such specifics. Open it up so the universe wants to teach you whatever you need to know."

Armed with the question, "What do I need to know for 2018?" Jenna learns from the five cards she pics that she's in for major life changes in 2018, she's going to "push" herself into new boundaries, and that she has a "player" in her life...

Check out what Savvas foreshadowed with each card...