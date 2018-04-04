Watch Jenna Dewan's Eerily Accurate Tarot Card Reading That Foreshadowed Channing Tatum Split

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 2:31 PM

While the world was shocked when news hit earlier this week that Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have split, the World of Dance host may not have been so surprised, and that's because she knew that a big change was coming after a January Tarot card reading with spiritual teacher Todd Savvas.

In the eerily accurate reading, which was filmed for Jenna's YouTube channel in January, the actress and dancer has a friendly meet-up with Todd, whom she affectionately calls "Merlin" to find out what's in store for 2018.

While the nickname is a joke, judging how right-on his reading is, Savvas may actually be a real-life wizard!

Wearing her engagement and wedding rings on her left hand, Jenna says, "It's 2018. 2017 was kind of crap for everybody in their own unique way."

She explains she's getting the reading for a fresh start, "It's a new year and I kind of just wanted to know what's happening what my soul wants me to know, what's on the horizon and what to look out for?"

Savvas says, "I think that that's the best way to approach the cards as well. Instead of wanting to know such specifics. Open it up so the universe wants to teach you whatever you need to know."

Armed with the question, "What do I need to know for 2018?" Jenna learns from the five cards she pics that she's in for major life changes in 2018, she's going to "push" herself into new boundaries, and that she has a "player" in her life...

Check out what Savvas foreshadowed with each card...

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: Sweetest Quotes

Jenna Dewan, Todd Savvas

Card #1: Try Things Differently

"It's the most important card for you to take into the new year because everything essentially what I was feeling before setting into this and sitting into your energy Everything that you've done and has done really well before, don't expect it to play out exactly the same way in this year. The spirit wants you to push yourself into new boundaries or out of boundaries, out of boxes, that also means you need to re-contextualize who you think you are."

The sage continues, "The important thing about this card is having the capacity to give yourself permission to be different from what everyone else expects you to be."

Card #2: The Player

"The Player represents someone that promises things but can never follow through. Sometimes because they don't want, but other times because often they enjoy the game of playing."

Savvas warns of people getting drawn to Jenna's star power and take her energy.

Card #3: The Leo

"Leos are basically the best sign for everyone who wants to be famous, have their spotlight on them, be seen."

Card #4: Receiving Money

"These two cards let us know that by basically you trying things differently, listening to your intuition, not getting taken astray by people that would try to sell you snake oil, more opportunities open up especially middle of the year that leads to more money.

Card #5: The Love Charm

In the reading, Todd asks Jenna to welcome in the love charm into her life, her heart and ask that all the days now be brighter.

What do you think of Todd's reading? Sound off in the comments!

