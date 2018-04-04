Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Makes Pastel Eye Shadow Look Easy

Now that the sun is coming out, we're seeing a softer side of makeup.

The pastel trend has gained major props as the go-to makeup look for brunch dates, weekend trips and epic getaways. It's simple, only requiring one or two shades. It's impactful, meaning you can dial down the rest of your makeup. And, it will look amazing in front of any spring-inspired backdrop, specifically the now-popular flower wall.

There are, however, some things to keep in mind when recreating the look, and there's no one better than celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta to keep us in the know.

After the beauty expert made a solo trip to the ipsy Gen Beauty convention in Los Angeles to share his tips and tricks with the makeup obsessed, he opened up to E! News on what went in to creating Gigi's pastel eye makeup.