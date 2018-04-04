Meghan Markle Enjoys Quality Time With Her Mom in L.A. Before Royal Wedding

Home sweet home!

Just weeks before Meghan Markle officially begins her new life with Prince Harry, the American actress flew back to Los Angeles for some well-deserved quality time with family and friends. Markle jetted to the City of Angels last Thursday without her fiancé to see mom Doria Ragland, sources confirm to E! News.

"Meghan is keen to include her mom as much as possible in the wedding plans, so spending time with her was the perfect chance to bring her up to speed on all the wedding details," says an insider.

The source continues, "Meghan wants her mom to experience all of this with her. It's such an exciting time for her and Harry."

We're told this private getaway marked the soon-to-be royal's last trip to her homeland before the May 19 ceremony, which will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.