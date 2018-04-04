Ellie Goulding, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

It's sunny...then chilly. It snows...then a peek of spring occurs.

In most of North America, you're likely experiencing transitional weather, which means you're probably afflicted with wardrobe confusion. Fret no more—celebrities have found the perfect piece to cozy up in and shed right off: the trench coat. And the one most of them—including Ellie Goulding, Lucy Hale and Natalia Dyer—are wearing comes from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands: Aritzia.

The Babaton Lawson Trench Coat ($245) features a classic silhouette but with modern design details. The cascading front is feminine, but should you want a more mysterious look, it can close with hidden clasps.