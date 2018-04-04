WrestleMania 34: Daniel Bryan's Return to the Ring, Ronda Rousey's Big Match and More Reasons We're Excited!

It's about to go down!

WrestleMania 34 is coming and you better be prepared. Every year the biggest and brightest in the WWE compete in the ultimate matches at WrestleMania. It's a no hold barred time where anything can happen, and it usually does.

This year's event is like no other, and we've got everything you need to know ahead of the big day on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Some familiar faces are making a comeback, plus it's the engagement anniversary of Nikki Bella and John Cena. Here's your breakdown of all the WrestleMania action you should be prepared for!