Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Turn Up the Heat on Hawaiian Getaway

While there's certainly a lot of love between these two—they share three sons together and have been an item for more than 10 years—the actor has previously revealed how the two strategically manage the paparazzi to maintain their privacy.

"I realized that the more you give to people with cameras, the more they'll leave you alone. So, I played the game. At one point in life I figured out paparazzi aren't going anywhere. They're not going to leave me alone. They're not going to leave Megan alone. They're not going to stop taking pictures. So, how do you make it livable where you can take pictures when you have to and guys will leave you alone? It's part of the game," Green once explained during an interview with Hollywood Pipeline's Straight From the Source. "It's part of working now."

As a part of that game, the star will actually ring up the shutterflies himself.

"They'll either hide behind stuff and take your picture or you tell them you're going to be somewhere and they spend five minutes taking pictures and then leave you alone. I'd call them up when we'd be in Hawaii and I'd go, 'I'm in Hawaii' and he would take pictures for 10 minutes. He'd leave and then we'd have two weeks of just us, swimming and being in the ocean and having fun," the actor revealed. "We don't call and say we're going to restaurants and doing stuff like that, or going to the zoo. But when you're in Hawaii and you're like, 'This is our vacation time'—or it's supposed to be—you want the time. It's supposed to be private and fun and relaxing. You feel like you're living in a bubble sometimes."