Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Expecting Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Gibson! The couple is exciting their first child together, a baby girl!

The 39-year-old Fast and the Furious actor and the 29-year-old social worker, who tied the knot in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony in 2017, will welcome their daughter in September.

"Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we're going to have this child," Gibson shared with People on Wednesday. "It's unbelievable."

Samantha learned that she was pregnant with the couple's baby girl in late January and they couldn't have been more excited about the news.