Selena Gomez's Slumber Party Included $20 Matching PJs

The FOMO is too real.

With news of her on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber continuing to make headlines, Selena Gomez did what any girl would do: Seek out some much-needed TLC from her gal pals.

"It's a pajama jam," her friend Rebeka Walters said her post of the girl group.

Of course, in order for it to be a proper "pajama jam," the ladies had to wear matching sleepwear. For an epic pic (like the one above), the chosen set would have to be universally flattering, comfortable enough for slumber party fun and affordable for everyone attending (because you may only wear them once).

They chose the Gilligan & O'Malley Pajama Set Total Comfort, which sold is at Target for $20.