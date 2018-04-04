Grey's Anatomy Is Welcoming Back Another Familiar Face in Season 14

Alex Karev is about to have an awkward run-in with someone he was once very intimate with.

In the April 26 episode of Grey's Anatomy, the long-running series will be visited by Sarah Utterback, who recurred on drama as Nurse Olivia back when the hospital was still called Seattle Grace. And yes, for those Grey's historians out there, Olivia is the nurse who once slept with both Alex (Justin Chambers) and the late George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) in season two, passing the syphilis she contracted from the former along to the latter.

And as the first photos from her appearance prove, when she arrives as Grey Sloan Memorial with her son, Jo (Camilla Luddington) will be on the case, which ought to make Alex squirm.