Carrie Underwood Returns to the Studio After Face and Wrist Injury

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 9:34 AM

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Instagram

Carrie Underwood is back!

In November, the 35-year-old Grammy-winning country music star suffered a "hard fall" on steps outside her home. She broke her wrist and injuring her face, which prompted her to receive more than 40 facial stitches. Since the accident, Underwood has largely kept her face hidden in social media posts, often in creative ways, and has also stayed away from the spotlight.

On Wednesday, the singer posted on her Instagram page a black and white profile-angled photo of herself in a recording studio, with half of her face shown. Underwood, who has not released an album since 2015, is staring ahead with her head slighty tilted upward and wearing a ripped hoodie.

It is unclear when the photo was taken.

In December, a month after Underwood's accident, reality star Adrienne Gang, who appeared on Bravo's Below Deckshared a photo with the singer following a workout class. She sports a wrist brace in the picture and her face does not look different.

Underwood has kept active on Twitter since her accident, most recently expressing love for her husband Mike Fisher and frustration at his NHL team the Nashville Predators' loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

