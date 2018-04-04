Luann de Lesseps Consumed "at Least" 7 Drinks a Day Before Her Arrest

Luann de Lessepswas imbibing in the months leading up to her Christmas Eve arrest.

On the heels of her August split from ex-husband Tom D'Agostino after just seven months of marriage, the Real Housewives of New York City star began enjoying more drinks each day.

"I would start with a martini and maybe have two martinis, and then get into the wine at dinner," the 52-year-old reality star told People, which reported that she was drinking "at least" seven drinks daily. "Then I'd have a little bit of vodka soda going out."

Her consumption escalated as she imbibed on a "hair of the dog drink" the next day and the routine continued, though the alcohol was less effective. "Alcohol just stopped working for me," she told the magazine.