There's One Real Housewives of New York City Friendship That's Damaged Beyond Repair in Season 10

"So when people were texting me, I just said, 'I'm out of town.' Is that any reason for somebody to feel left out? I think Ramona and I need to go there a little deeper because we had a nice time, but she obviously turned some kind of corner," Sonja said. "Maybe she just wants to be with somebody in a different place than I am."

"Yeah, we're speaking, but it's definitely—there's been a change in our relationship," she added.

OK, but what about Bethenny and Carole? "I think what's going to be epic about the Berkshires is when you see Bethenny and Carole

having their argument. That came out of left field," Sonja teased. "That was brewing and obviously not what the conversation was about. It was more about: What is this really about?"

However, despite her close proximity to the two—and her rebounding relationship with B—Sonja's still not even sure what caused their fight. "And your guess is gonna be as good as mine, so you'll have to watch the season," she said, before adding, "That's painful. Painful to watch.