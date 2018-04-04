There's One Real Housewives of New York City Friendship That's Damaged Beyond Repair in Season 10

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 9:31 AM
Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City's iconic friendships, beware!
At least one of them takes such a beating in the upcoming tenth season, premiering Wednesday, April 4, that Sonja Morgan is issuing a warning that it just might be broken beyond repair.
"I think because we know each other so well, we trust ourselves that we can go there and come out OK on the other end," she told E! News ahead of the premiere about the season's antics. "There is one relationship, I'm not sure it's repairable though. You're gonna have to watch the season. One of them is—and you're probably thinking of a couple, but there's one I'm pretty sure is pretty damaged."
Bravo
Which pairings could we be thinking of? Well, there's Sonja's friendship with Ramona Singer—which we've already heard from Ramona hits the skids this season—Bethenny Frankel's lowkey BFF situation with Carole Radziwill, and, of course, Dorinda Medley's tight bond with her dirty martini. (We kid! We know nothing will ever come between the queen of making it nice and her drink of choice.)
"I feel like Ramona is making it about her and that's OK if she's in that place because I definitely made the summer about me," Sonja said when we inquired about the infamous Ramonja. She explained that she really took last summer as an opportunity to center herself, which meant that she wasn't as available as maybe everyone in her life would've liked.
"So when people were texting me, I just said, 'I'm out of town.' Is that any reason for somebody to feel left out? I think Ramona and I need to go there a little deeper because we had a nice time, but she obviously turned some kind of corner," Sonja said. "Maybe she just wants to be with somebody in a different place than I am."
"Yeah, we're speaking, but it's definitely—there's been a change in our relationship," she added.
OK, but what about Bethenny and Carole? "I think what's going to be epic about the Berkshires is when you see Bethenny and Carole
having their argument. That came out of left field," Sonja teased. "That was brewing and obviously not what the conversation was about. It was more about: What is this really about?"
However, despite her close proximity to the two—and her rebounding relationship with B—Sonja's still not even sure what caused their fight. "And your guess is gonna be as good as mine, so you'll have to watch the season," she said, before adding, "That's painful. Painful to watch.
Which RHONY relationship do you think won't make it out of season 10 alive? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
