Jay-Z Shares the "Most Beautiful Thing" Blue Ivy Once Told Him

Some of the most important conversations take place on the way to school.

Such was the case for Jay-Z and his 6-year-old firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter. In an exclusive clip shared by Today from the rapper's upcoming interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the star recalled a poignant moment he had with his little one one day in the car.

"I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school," he described to Letterman. "We're driving and then I just hear a little voice...'Dad.'"