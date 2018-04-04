John Krasinski Recalls Hilarious Customs Exchange Over His Marriage to Emily Blunt

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Blunt, John Kransinski, 2018 SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Not everyone is a fan of John Krasinskiand Emily Blunt's love.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, the 38-year-old actor told the story of how a London customs agent couldn't believe The Office alum actually married The Devil Wears Prada star. 

Krasinski said he used to visit Blunt in London while she was working on the film Mary Poppins Returns. However, he didn't always make the best impression going through customs. After an agent asked him about his career as an actor, Krasinski said he used to star on The Office.

"Strike one!" Krasinski replied, suggesting the agent wasn't a fan of the American version of the British comedy.

The agent then asked him if his wife was also an actress and if he'd heard of her. When Krasinski said he's married to Blunt, the agent could hardly believe it.

"'You? You married Emily Blunt?'" the actor said, recalling the agent's surprise. He then said the agent stamped his passport "so hard" as if annoyed.

Watch

John Krasinski Spills on Wife Emily Blunt's Professionalism

The husband and wife duo star alongside each other in the new film A Quiet Place.

The film hits theaters April 6.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Krasinski , Emily Blunt , Top Stories , Apple News , The Tonight Show
Latest News

Rob Kardashian "Furious" After Blac Chyna's Fight

The Crown, Claire Foy

BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

Heath Ledger, Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts Remembers Heath Ledger on Late Actor's 39th Birthday

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Carrie Underwood Returns to the Studio After Face and Wrist Injury

Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Luann de Lesseps Consumed "at Least" 7 Drinks a Day Before Her Arrest

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

There's One Real Housewives of New York City Friendship That's Damaged Beyond Repair in Season 10

Oscar Couples, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams

How Michelle Williams Found Love After Heath Ledger's Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.