Zoe Saldana Opens Up About How #MeToo Has Changed the Film Industry for Women: "The New High Road is Speaking Up"

Zoe Saldanaopened up to Cosmopolitan UK about everything from the state of the film industry when she first started 20 years ago to how her husband has been an inspiration, and why her race has made her work harder, plus what mentors have restored her faith in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old star keeps it real about what it was like when she first began to work in film.

"It was unfair and uneven...from how you built the part to why you were cast...to how you were dressed. And that one scene where you have to be in your underwear and why you have to have this sex scene that feels gratuitous. Or when you arrive on set and see your male director and male co-star are having a collaborative discussion about a scene that involves you, and you're not a part of it because you're the serviceable character," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star says. "And how hurt you then feel in your trailer. I don't want to go back to that. You feel stupid. I don't want to hear another man tell me, 'Oh, you were my muse.' I don't want to f--king be your muse anymore. I don't want you to just post me on your wall and look at me. I want you to listen to me!"