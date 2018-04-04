Cardi B and Migos Collaborate Again for "Drip" Single

It's another Cardi B-Migos collaboration!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper released her latest single, "Drip," on Tuesday. It features her fiancé Offset's rap group and is included on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which is set for release on Friday.

Sample lyrics include: "Is she a stripper, a rapper or a singer? / I'm busting racks in a Bentley Bentayga / Ride through your hood like "Bitch, I'm the mayor!" / You not my bitch, then bitch you are done" and "Came through drippin' (drip drip) / Came through drippin' (drip drip) / Came through drippin' (drip drip) / Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)."

Cardi used to work as a stripper in New York before concentrating on making online videos. She was then cast on Love & Hip Hop: New York before pursuing a music career and rising to International fame with her hit 2017 single "Bodak Yellow."