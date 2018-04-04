Helen Hunt's Mad About You Revival Update: "We Just Don't Want to Wreck It and Make It Sucky"

Will & Grace made a splashy return. Roseanne's first episode in 20 years broke recent ratings records. CBS is already prepping for the return of Murphy Brown. Next up? Possibly Mad About You—if they get the story right, Helen Hunt said.

While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Hunt provided an update on the rumored Mad About You revival. In fact, the morning of her appearance on Late Late Show, she was working on the revival with Paul Reiser at her kitchen table.

"In the tradition of not wanting it to suck, we would like to do it, although we felt very proud of what we did, we just don't want to wreck it and make it sucky" Hunt said. "That's the goal, really."