Blockers' Ike Barinholtz and Wife Erica Welcome Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ike Barinholtz, Erica Hanson

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Ike Barinholtz is now part of a family of five.

The 41-year-old actor revealed he and his wife Erica Hanson welcomed baby no. 3 on Tuesday while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Blockers. According to Entertainment Tonight, which broke the news, the celebrity still had his hospital bracelet on. 

"I just had a baby," The Mindy Project star told the celebrity news outlet. "I wear [the bracelet] until it kinda falls off. Like the umbilical cord."  

The proud parent told ET he "drank a lot of coffee" before the premiere because he and his wife "have not slept in a few days." However, he's used to having a newborn in the household. 

"This is my third, so there's no more surprises," he said to the media outlet. "There's only breast milk and poop, that's all there is."

Barinholtz did not reveal the sex of the child or the name.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

In addition to their new little bundle of joy, the couple shares two daughters: Foster and Payton

The parents tied the knot in 2009.

Congratulations to the happy family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Blacklist

Is The Blacklist Pitting Liz Against Red? Megan Boone Teases "Complicated" Dynamic Ahead

Mad About You, Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt's Mad About You Revival Update: "We Just Don't Want to Wreck It and Make It Sucky"

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Dwayne Johnson Wants Jimmy Kimmel to Be His Girlfriend's Doula

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

How to Get Rid of Dark Circles, According to Celebrities

Ronnie, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

So Who Is Actually Using the Smoosh Room on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

The Arrangement 205

Cheating Rumors Are Putting Megan's Career in Jeopardy on The Arrangement: "If I Was a Man, No One Would Care"

ESC: Beyonce, Festival Headliners

Coachella Outfit Ideas Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem Would Approve

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.