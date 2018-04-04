How to Get Rid of Dark Circles, According to Celebrities

Celebrities, who are required to be in front of the camera and work long hours, have the answers. From Chrissy Teigen 's $250 serum to the tool Lea Michele uses to depuff, there are multiple practices and products that you can choose from or combine to create a solution that will keep your eyes bright.

Tired or not, dark circles are the reason. While completely natural and common, the grey skin circling your eyes can put a literal shadow on your confidence. This is why so many make efforts to avoid or get rid of them fast.

There's nothing worse than getting to school or work and hear your peer say "You look tired."





Before creating the brilliant makeup looks you see on the red carpet, celebs seek the help of celebrity aestheticians to get the perfect base for the makeup artist's imagination. Eye patches or masks are common options. The small U-shaped masks go directly under the eyes to quickly infuse nutrients that reduce inflammation and blood circulation.

Instagram



Eye Patches Camila Alves is a fan. "When your day starts at 4am and your kids were up in the middle of the night, the day starts with de-puffing," she said in an Instagram post. "I love this hydro cool firming eye gel from [Skyn Iceland] as a quick fix for the day. This is NOT an ad or sponsored. I just love this thing and it works in 10 minutes! Thank you [Patrick Ta] for introducing this to me!" Her favorite: Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30





MDNA Skin "I made these eye masks that are filled with eye serum," Madonna told Kim Kardashian and Kandee Johnson at a recent launch event for her skin-care line. "I put them in the freezer and put them under my eyes." The Eye Mask, $50

Article continues below





Elemis These eye patches promises to address fine lines and tighten the skin after wearing them for 20 minutes. Pro-Collagen Skin Care System, $76





Creams are the most popular means of getting rid of dark circles. Unlike eye masks, creams are meant to be used in your morning and nighttime routine. Most include antioxidants, skin-tightening acids and moisturizing agents to increase circulation and decrease fluid retention within minutes, and reduct fine lines over time.

Article continues below





Belif This product is a lightweight formula that has a chilling and hydrating effective to the eyes. Moisturizing Eye Balm, $48





Eye serums are used daily, like creams. The difference lies within the formula. Serums tend to come in liquid or gel-like solutions, like a face serum. These products tend to be lightweight, so if you'd prefer not to layer a cream under your moisturizer, eye serums are a good alternative.

Article continues below

Instagram



Eye Serums Chrissy Teigen used La Mer for brighter eyes. In preparation for the Grammys, makeup artist Mary Philips shared their routine: "First we prepped the skin with Creme de la Mer. Of course, I warm up the products with my hands first and then press it gently. I love using this on Chrissy because it just helps add to her already natural glow, especially while she's pregnant. Then I pat La Mer's The Lifting Eye Serum in with my ring finger under the eyes." La Mer Lifting Eye Serum, $245.





Kiehl's Loved by Kim Kardashian and more, this serum can be used alone or under an eye cream. Its claim to fame: Opening the eyes by reducing puffiness and fine lines. Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum, $48





Cosmedix The brand's best seller uses copper and antioxidants to combat crow's feet, under-eye bags and fine lines. Liquid Crystal Eye Serum, $95

Article continues below





Beyond products and formulas, many add tools to their routine. Face rollers, with jade rollers being the most popular iteration, are applied all over the face. The cold stones are anti-inflammatory and stimulate blood circulation in the region.





Angela Caglia The rose quartz roller, designed by Hilary Duff and model Jasmine Sanders' facialist, works to drain fluid, boost circulation and attract loving energy to your morning beauty routine. La Vie En Rose Face Roller, $65

Article continues below





Nurse Jaimie The aesthetician-owned beauty brand created a beauty tool to mimic Nurse Jaimie's celeb-loved facials. It contains 24 stones and vibrates to instantly restore elasticity. UpLift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller, $69





What happens when you combine a jade roller and eye serum? You get an eye roller. Similar to the packaging of small fragrances, the rolling ball encourage healthy blood flow, while the serum infuses dark circle-fighting ingredients into the area.

Article continues below