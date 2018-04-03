Kristen Bell's New Wedding Photo With Dax Shepard Comes at Just the Right Time

It's like Kristen Bell knew we needed some romance today.

Just one day after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shocked fans by announcing their separation, another Hollywood couple may have inadvertently picked our spirits up.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kristen shared a never-been-seen photo from her wedding day with Dax Shepard.

"On our wedding day," she shared on Instagram while getting a kiss on the lips from her main man. "Just cuz." How about just because we need to believe in love again!

Back in October 2013, the pair got married in the privacy of a courthouse with very few guests in attendance. And while photos of the $142 ceremony remain scarce, Kristen has been able to share a few memories over the years.