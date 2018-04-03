Kristen Bell's New Wedding Photo With Dax Shepard Comes at Just the Right Time

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 8:00 PM
It's like Kristen Bell knew we needed some romance today.
Just one day after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shocked fans by announcing their separation, another Hollywood couple may have inadvertently picked our spirits up.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kristen shared a never-been-seen photo from her wedding day with Dax Shepard.
"On our wedding day," she shared on Instagram while getting a kiss on the lips from her main man. "Just cuz." How about just because we need to believe in love again!
Back in October 2013, the pair got married in the privacy of a courthouse with very few guests in attendance. And while photos of the $142 ceremony remain scarce, Kristen has been able to share a few memories over the years.
"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," she previously shared on CBS Sunday Morning as a few candid images filled the screen. "And it was still one of the best days of my life."
As for the secret to keeping their relationship so strong in the public eye, both Hollywood stars have some idea.
"In 10 years, when the dopamine has waned, remember: Life is a crazy ride. It's a privilege to go through it with a partner. Take necessary separateness. It will make your marriage better," Kristen wrote in a recent letter posted onto Instagram. "Loving someone despite their faults, failings or character defects is the most powerful loving thing you can do."
In comparison, Dax is all about keeping the spark alive.
"#Dadbeast and #Mombshell still got that [fire]," he joked on Instagram while enjoying a couple's getaway in Turks & Caicos. "@beachesresorts #beachesresorts."
