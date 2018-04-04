Coachella Outfit Ideas Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem Would Approve

Coachella is no place to be predictable.

No matter your personal style, there is a common approach when it comes to festival fashion: Have fun and celebrate the music. This year, there's no better way of doing that than by channeling the vibes of your favorite performers.

Perhaps you're an Alan Walker fan—dance the night away in comfortable sneakers and a pop of neon while listening to the DJ. Maybe you're psyched to see Cardi B—slide into your longest pair of thigh-high boots and a metallic bomber. Oh, so you're waiting for headliners—The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem? We got you covered.

Even if you can't make it to Coachella or a local music festival this summer, let these themed ensembles inspired by top-tier acts serve as style inspiration.