Coachella Outfit Ideas Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem Would Approve

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 5:05 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Coachella is no place to be predictable.
No matter your personal style, there is a common approach when it comes to festival fashion: Have fun and celebrate the music. This year, there's no better way of doing that than by channeling the vibes of your favorite performers.
Perhaps you're an Alan Walker fan—dance the night away in comfortable sneakers and a pop of neon while listening to the DJ. Maybe you're psyched to see Cardi B—slide into your longest pair of thigh-high boots and a metallic bomber. Oh, so you're waiting for headliners—The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem? We got you covered.
Even if you can't make it to Coachella or a local music festival this summer, let these themed ensembles inspired by top-tier acts serve as style inspiration.
To express musical vibes with your clothes, keep scrolling.
You want to start the weekend right: in comfortable, cool duds that are breathable during the day and warm enough at night. If you're most looking forward to hearing the sexy lyrics of the "Pray for Me" singer, channel a relaxed vibe that's also edgy. Translation: You're going for the Bella Hadid look. At a basic level, a crop top, high-waist shorts and dad sneakers will do. But if you want to elevate the look, try mixing and matching prints. Keep things sultry with a body chain that peeks out under your top. Finally, wear a lightweight button-down wrapped around your waist during the day and toss it on (with the buttons opened) at night for practicality.
H&M Plaid Shirt, $17.99; Miaou Dylan Stretch Cotton Bra Top, $250; Lira Clothing Rachel High Waisted Denim Shorts, $50; Steve Madden Cliff, $129.95; River Island Gold Tone Orange Harness Body Chain, $20
Bey probably won't be pregnant like she was at the 2017 Grammys, but she will be glowing again like the goddess she is. She may not be gilded in gold, but you can honor Queen B by putting your best, most extra look together. If you're not a fan of gold, any metallic monochrome ensemble will work. The trick here is to play with different textures and prints. Just don't forget to add a headpiece!
Article continues below
ASOS DESIGN Statement Cut Out Floral Metal Headband, $24; PrettyLittleThing Gabrielle Multi Leopard Print Satin Maxi Duster Jacket, Was $55; Now $25; Zara Multicoloured Mesh Dress, $35.95; Luv AJ The Multi Hoop Statement Earrings, Was $80; Now $32; Gotta Flurt Womens Combat Boots, $60
Come Sunday, you may feel festival fatigue. Don't let the fashion suffer—you can still be cute and comfortable. Take a page out of the rapper's style book and stick to cottons, a hoodie and a hat. Athleisure will be a huge trend at the festival, after all. Just make sure the hoodie is cropped enough to see the cutout details on your bodysuit. You want to put thought into a look...even if it is completely relaxed.
Topshop Exclusive Cropped Hoodie by Fila, $65; Wet Seal All Tied Up Bodysuit, Was $23; Now $11; Mango Adjustable Cord Short, $49.99; Toms Black Slubby Cotton Women's Lena Espadrille Sneakers, $65; Aritzia Wilfred Free Emesa Hat, Was $35; Now $9.99
Article continues below
Are you ready for Coachella?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!