Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are ''Heavily Pushing'' for a TV Wedding

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

One month after The Bachelor star proposed to Lauren, multiple sources tell E! News the newly engaged pair have their sights set on a televised wedding ceremony. An insider says Arie and Lauren are in the "planning stages" of their nuptials, adding, "It's going to happen before the end of the year, if not sooner."

We're told the couple is "researching several venues" for a wedding stateside. "They are still waiting to get confirmation from ABC for the TV special," our source reveals, "and are heavily pushing for this... Nothing has been locked in yet until they get the green light from ABC."