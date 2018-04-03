Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are ''Heavily Pushing'' for a TV Wedding

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 6:33 PM

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Paul Hebert/ABC

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to take the next step in their relationship. 

One month after The Bachelor star proposed to Lauren, multiple sources tell E! News the newly engaged pair have their sights set on a televised wedding ceremony. An insider says Arie and Lauren are in the "planning stages" of their nuptials, adding, "It's going to happen before the end of the year, if not sooner." 

We're told the couple is "researching several venues" for a wedding stateside. "They are still waiting to get confirmation from ABC for the TV special," our source reveals, "and are heavily pushing for this... Nothing has been locked in yet until they get the green light from ABC."

A second source also says the reality TV stars want to walk down the aisle in front of America, with the first insider adding, "Lauren and Arie are moving fast. They want everything to happen quickly and show the world how real their love is." 

But for now, Arie and Lauren are adjusting to their day-to-day routines. The 25-year-old Virginia native has most recently uprooted her life and moved to the race car driver's Arizona hometown. 

They are "settling into more of a normal, real life situation together," our source says. "They have visited both sides of their families and have been spending majority of their time in Arizona. They are both attached at the hip and inseparable. They are completely in love and are really excited about their future." 

The second source also echoes their happily ever after, saying, "They are really, really happy to be together and be able to be public about their relationship." 

Expect to catch even more aww-worthy moments in the near future when Lauren travels to Southern California with Arie for his race the Long Beach Grand Prix next weekend. "Lauren will be by his side supporting him," our source shares. 

If ABC does go forward with a wedding spinoff, Arie and Lauren will follow in the footsteps of Bachelor Nation favorites like Sean Lowe and Catherine GiudiciTanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, and so many more. Check out a history of The Bachelor's televised weddings right here

Would you like to see Arie and Lauren say "I do" on TV? Sound off in the comments! 

E! News has reached out to ABC for comment. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

