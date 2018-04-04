How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Thrived on Scandal and Made It to 10 Years of Marriage

There was never any doubt that Beyoncéwould prove to be a survivor. No one was too concerned that she wouldn't be able to bounce back from whatever career setback or marital infraction was thrown at her. She would have survived and thrived.

The same went for Jay-Z. He's been a hip-hop-and-beyond mogul for decades and has amassed too much cachet in the music and business worlds to be threatened by just any old scandal. He would've been maligned, pretty fairly, as the root of all their troubles, and then eventually forgiven.

But there was plenty of doubt that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were going to come out on the other side together, their empire fully intact.

And yet here they are, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, now parents of three and planning a sequel to their wildly successful On the Run tour.