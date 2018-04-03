Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 4:46 PM
It's officially over between one of Hollywood's favorite couples!
On Monday, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media that they decided to separate after nine years of marriage. They've always been open about their relationship and were very candid in their breakup announcement as well. They have lots of love for one another and remain committed to raising their daughter together.
So what exactly went wrong with these two? "Jenna wanted to be at home with her daughter, while Channing was focused on his career and wanted experiences outside of family life," a source tells E! News. However, another source denies that claim and says they've both been balancing work and home life. What were the signs that they were headed for a split?
Watch the clip above for the full story!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!