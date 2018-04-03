Justin Timberlake Stops Concert to Make Epic Pregnancy Announcement for Fan

Justin Timberlake brought his concert to a halt to make one lucky fan's dream come true.

While performing at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Timberlake spotted Darcell Baxtresser holding a sign that read, "Will you help me announce my pregnancy?"

And, of course, the "Man of the Woods" singer was more than happy to oblige, announcing, "Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018."

Before resuming the concert, the star brought out the shots to celebrate the "Baby Bax," which he chose as the baby's nickname.

The mommy-to-be tells E! News exclusively, "I've loved him since I was 6 years old so if I wanted anyone in the world to announce it, it was him."