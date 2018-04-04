King Robert Makes His Boldest Power Play Yet on The Royals: Dissolving the Government!

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 5:00 AM
He's in total control now.
King Robert (Max Brown) is playing the ultimate hand on this week's episode of The Royals. We knew he had something to do with the blackout, and now his ultimate goal is becoming clear. He may be evil, but he's an evil genius.
"For too long our government has been failing us. In the past week, they have failed us most grievously," he says during an impromptu news telecast. "I no longer trust that they have the interest of the people at heart. A people I'm sworn to protect as defender of the realm."
While the rest of his family watches from across the palace, no one is quite sure what his next move is, but it's sure to be a big one. "Our noble constitution contains a provision. An emergency power granted to the monarchy in times of great trouble," he shares.
"If parliament fails, and they certainly have, then the king is compelled to command that parliament stand down until such a time as good efficient government can be restored. Therefore, as is my solemn duty per the constitution, I hereby announce that parliament is dissolved. From now on, the mantle of power rests entirely on me," he assures the people.
Let's just say, no one saw that one coming! "Holy s--t," a shocked Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) exclaims. But Cyrus (Jake Maskall) had a bit of a different take. "That brilliant bastard," he shares with Prince Liam (William Moseley). The fate of the palace might be in the hands of a mad man.
See the shocking moment in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!