Feuding With Real Housewives: 7 Stars Who Found Themselves in the Middle of Drama

If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the clubhouse!

On Sunday night, viewers watched in awe as Kenya Moore and Michael Rapaport found themselves on Watch What Happens Live together. And instead of recapping the drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta, they became the drama when things got a little tense between the two.

"You have to know," Michael began. "You do know on the show you're a villain?"

Kenya replied, "Michael, I don't need you to tell me what I am or am not. I appreciate you for being a fan though. Keep the cable on. A new job would help with that."

Trust us, that was only the beginning to a shade-filled night of programming.