Feuding With Real Housewives: 7 Stars Who Found Themselves in the Middle of Drama

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 3:00 AM
If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the clubhouse!
On Sunday night, viewers watched in awe as Kenya Moore and Michael Rapaport found themselves on Watch What Happens Live together. And instead of recapping the drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta, they became the drama when things got a little tense between the two.
"You have to know," Michael began. "You do know on the show you're a villain?"
Kenya replied, "Michael, I don't need you to tell me what I am or am not. I appreciate you for being a fan though. Keep the cable on. A new job would help with that."
Trust us, that was only the beginning to a shade-filled night of programming.
"You wish you were me Kenya," he replied. Kenya added, "Oh, a middle-aged fat white guy and out of work?" Shade, honey!
The tense episode got us thinking of all the Hollywood stars who have found themselves feuding with one of the Real Housewives.
And while most of these stars may claim to be fans of the shows, it didn't stop Bravolebrities from fighting back. See for yourself in our gallery below.
The pair's tense appearance on Watch What Happens Live was a long time coming. Back in April 2016, Michael first voiced his disapproval at Kenya for her actions at the reunion. "Krazy @KenyaMoore was bullying @Porsha4real went she got the wig snatched,she should have no regrets about that wig snatch #RHOA @Andy," he wrote on social media. Kenya replied, "@MichaelRapaport u are pathetic & ignorant 4promoting violence on any level. Please get a job 2 keep ur cable 2 watch me every week #RHOA."
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, The View co-host didn't hold back when asked about the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "I don't like her, she's so boring and please stop hiring people with famous last names and I say that as a woman with a famous last name," Meghan shared. So how did Teddi take the feedback? "Be right back, changing my last name to Boring," she wrote on Twitter.
Just when you thought their Watch What Happens Live appearance was tense enough, the pair's drama later landed on Twitter once cameras stopped rolling. "So rude and so nasty," Kenya shared on Twitter. "The View is over! Move on LOL." Sherri responded, "I don't need twitter beef to be relevant, my talent alone handles that for me! Now let me go polish my Emmy Award #TwirlOnThat."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star once called the Modern Family actress a "bitch" during a recent Q&A. Sofia, however, may not have cared too much about the reality star's opinions of her. "This is such nonsense," a source told E! News about the feud. "Those two shouldn't even be in the same category."
In The Andy Cohen Diaries, Andy Cohen wrote that Naomi shared her opinions on the great Real Housewives of Atlanta feud between Porsha and Kenya. Her view? Keep Porsha. When Kenya heard the news, however, she wasn't too pleased. "Which is why she's a head of a network….yah!" she shared on Watch What Happens Live. Zing!
The talk-show host and Real Housewives of Atlanta star have gone back and forth for quite some time. One of the most drama-filled moments was when Wendy felt NeNe's relationship "lacked chemistry" with husband Gregg Leakes. "She don't know s--t about my relationship," the reality star responded. "Have you ever seen her and Kevin [Hunter] kiss? Yuck."
Perhaps this is less of a feud and more of just pure awkwardness. When the music producer was trying to leave Craig's restaurant, the Real Housewives of Orange County star tried to get in his car. "In today's environment, what Kelly did was careless, inappropriate and disrespectful. David drove away in his car, alone and shaken. The video and her remarks speak for itself," his rep shared with TMZ. Kelly, however, saw it differently. "I was with my friends Heather McDonald and Lea Black and I was joking when I said he needs a new housewife," she shared. "I guess he didn't find it funny."
