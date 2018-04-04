Cheating Rumors Are Putting Megan's Career in Jeopardy on The Arrangement: "If I Was a Man, No One Would Care"

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 6:00 AM
In Hollywood, your reputation is everything and having Kyle West (Josh Henderson) on your arm does not exclude you from the industry's nasty rumor mill.
In this clip from Sunday's The Arrangement, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) gets a visit from her agent at Creative Partners while on the set of Technicolor Highway and she's not exactly happy with the new cheating rumors surrounding the actress and her co-star Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss).
"We were scheduling your screen test for Agent Jane when the story broke. Now they're quiet, they're hedging," the agent says. "So they're buying into the rumors? This is so high school," Megan complains.
"Is it?" her agent snaps back. "Let's review your last year: you had a nude photo scandal, fired from a movie, you're friends with porn stars and you did pass out at that event where you were being honored. Is that what you were like in high school? ‘Cause I wouldn't have hung out with you."
Despite what Megan thinks, her agent continues to stress the importance of popularity in the acting business.
"You think popularity is trite, but popularity is our business. The girl with the arranged marriage and the affair doesn't get to be prom queen," the Creative Partners head stresses.
"Bulls--t rumors are trite. And if I was a man, no one would care," Megan interjects.
It looks like if Megan wants to land Agent Jane and advance her career, she's going to have to get out from under this cheating narrative and fast!
Watch it all go down in the clip above.
