Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Colin Farrell

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Irish Film Board

Colin Farrellcontinues to prioritize his sobriety. 

The Irish actor has checked himself into a treatment facility, E! News can confirm. "It was preemptive," the source adds. "He did it to reset his life. He's not using right now at all."

According to The Daily Mail, who broke the story, Farrell is seeking professional help from The Meadows—an elite rehab center in Arizona whose previous clients include the likes of Selena GomezHarvey WeinsteinTiger Woods and more. 

In May 2017, Farrell celebrated an entire decade of sobriety during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 41-year-old has previously detailed his years-long battle with alcohol and drug abuse, and Farrell first checked into rehab after filming 2006's Miami Vice.

Photos

Celebrity Rehabbers

He said of that experience in 2008, "I began to come out of the haze that I was in and had burrowed myself into so deeply... Basically, I'd been fairly drunk or high since I was 14. I was very drunk and high for 16 years, so it was a tough life change, and I was dying. I'm one of the lucky ones."

Equipped with the tools to properly tackle addiction, Farrell said in a recent interview with The Independent that spending time in nature helps him cope. As he put it, "I find nature pulls the steam out of you and f---ks it over its own shoulder. I go on road trips and go to the cinema and hang out with my kids."

(Farrell co-parents 14-year-old James and 8-year-old Henry with previous partners.)

He continued, "I put on a bit of music. I just live. I just live it without being poison the way I was poison for years."

