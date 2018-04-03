20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One day later and the split still hurts.

As so many pop culture fans know, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media Monday night that they were separating after eight years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the duo shared with their followers. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Within minutes, fans of the A-list couple immediately expressed their shock and sadness about the news. And yes, some were quick to pronounce love is officially dead in and out of Hollywood.

But before you give up on a fairy tale romances, we started thinking of all the other famous couples who remain stronger than ever.

Photos

Celeb Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, there are more than a few pairs in our gallery above that are worth rooting for and admiring.

And while we can't include every couple—we still love you Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell—we tried our best to find some inspiring, romantic quotes that prove love remains in the air.

Who's ready to fill up the love tank?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Couples , Channing Tatum ,
Latest News

Adele Officiates Her Best Friend's Wedding

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Sexy "Step Up" Costar Channing

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Celebrity Breakups: 7 Classic Split Signs

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Workout

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Private Gym

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Aren't Alone: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.