20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

One day later and the split still hurts.

As so many pop culture fans know, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media Monday night that they were separating after eight years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the duo shared with their followers. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Within minutes, fans of the A-list couple immediately expressed their shock and sadness about the news. And yes, some were quick to pronounce love is officially dead in and out of Hollywood.

But before you give up on a fairy tale romances, we started thinking of all the other famous couples who remain stronger than ever.