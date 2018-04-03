Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Aren't Alone: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

And we thought 2017 was a bad year for love in La La Land... 

Channing Tatumand Jenna Dewan are further proof that not even the most publicly adored couples aren't immune to relationship drama, with yesterday's separation announcement spurring a shock wave throughout Hollywood. 

"It's been over for awhile," one source told E! News, revealing that Channing moved out of their family home earlier this year. Another insider added, "They are both doing OK with it because it was a long time coming." 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

And as the former Step Up co-stars continue to grapple with their normal, perhaps they'll find solace in some of their famous peers' own relationship drama.

From Justin Therouxand Jennifer Aniston, to Gigi Hadidand Zayn Malik, check out more than 20 celebrity couples who've already called it quits in 2018 by clicking on the gallery above. 

Better luck next year, Hollywood? 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan , Breakups , Divorces , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Adele Officiates Her Best Friend's Wedding

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Sexy "Step Up" Costar Channing

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Celebrity Breakups: 7 Classic Split Signs

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Workout

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Private Gym

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.