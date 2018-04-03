Rob Kardashian "Furious" With Blac Chyna After Six Flags Fight—Will He Take Her to Court?

Rob Kardashian is not happy with ex Blac Chyna after her Easter fight at Six Flags.

On Sunday, Chyna was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. She was at the amusement park with daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo.

Videos of the fight show Chyna taking off her pink jacket and then attempting to use her children's hot pink toy car to swing it at someone. Chyna is shown being held back at different times by several people.

After the incident on Sunday, Chyna took to Instagram Story to send a message to fans. "Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she said. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost."