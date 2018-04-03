Jenna Dewan Spotted for First Time Since Channing Tatum Separation News

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan Tatum

Credit: Xxplosive/Splash News

Jenna Dewan is sticking to her routine, even after last night's announcement that she and her husband, Channing Tatum, are splitting up.

The World of Dance host was spotted leaving a workout class at SoulCycle in West Hollywood, while wearing all black and sporting some large shades.

Late yesterday evening, the famous couple jointly went on social media to "share the truth" about the end of their eight-year relationship.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together." They added, "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

The statement concluded: "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Sources tell E! News that their split was "a long time coming."

Most recently, the couple was last spotted spending a "Sunday Funday" together with their daughter Everly, who is four-years-old. 

The pair first fell in love when they both starred on the film Step Up in 2006, before eventually tying the knot in a small ceremony on July 11, 2009, at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu.

 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , Channing Tatum , Divorces , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Adele Officiates Her Best Friend's Wedding

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Sexy "Step Up" Costar Channing

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Celebrity Breakups: 7 Classic Split Signs

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Workout

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Private Gym

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.