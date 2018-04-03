Everything We Know About Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split: "It's Been Over for Awhile"

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have shocked fans when they announced their separation on Monday night after eight years of marriage, but this split was "a long time coming."

According to one source, the Magic Mike star already moved out earlier this year while Dewan remained in their family home. A second source noted that "they each have [daughter] Everly with them."

"They have been separated and have had a few months to get used to this privately. They are both doing ok with it because it was a long time coming," the insider noted. "They had been trying for a long time to see if they could make it work. It became clear over the last year that they wanted different things and were no longer on the same path."