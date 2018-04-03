Alpha Male Madness 2018: The 100 Star Bob Morley Sounds Off on 2nd Win In a Row

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 12:40 PM
How do you follow up an acceptance video featuring one adorable puppy?
You make an acceptance video featuring two adorable puppies! That's what The 100 star Bob Morley did to celebrate his win in this year's Alpha Male Madness tournament to determine TV's most loved actor—the second year in a row that he's taken home that honor.
In the video above, the actor is joined on the couch by his two dogs as he gives his thanks.
"I just wanted to thank everyone who voted tirelessly to make me E! Online's Alpha Male for 2018, for the second year in a row," he says. "It's kind of surreal, and it's awesome, so thank you, thank you very much."
After weeks of voting, Bob won by approximately .6% (which ultimately equaled nearly 9,000 votes, just to give you an idea of how many votes were cast) against Outlander star and fellow former Alpha Male winner Sam Heughan.
Three stars of The 100—Morley, Richard Harmon and Jarod Joseph—made it all the way to the elite eight round, and Jarod and Bob faced off in the final four. Clearly fans of this show are ready for its return in just a few weeks,
The 100 premieres Tuesday, April 24 on the CW.
Stay tuned for our TV Scoop Awards this summer, and after that, you'll get your chance to vote for the ladies.
