Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is a Dad! Jersey Shore Star and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Gym, tan and laundry may have to wait a minute because Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a dad.

E! News can confirm his girlfriend Jen Harley gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."

Fans speculated that a birth was coming after Ronnie skipped the London premiere of MTV's highly anticipated reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In addition, Jen took to Instagram Stories Monday night where she documented her visit to the hospital. "Ron lands at seven so we have five hours," she shared while getting support from her best friends. "I'm feeling very very uncomfortable." Fortunately, everything turned out a-okay for the new parents.