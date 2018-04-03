Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is a Dad! Jersey Shore Star and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 11:57 AM
Gym, tan and laundry may have to wait a minute because Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a dad.
E! News can confirm his girlfriend Jen Harley gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."
Fans speculated that a birth was coming after Ronnie skipped the London premiere of MTV's highly anticipated reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
In addition, Jen took to Instagram Stories Monday night where she documented her visit to the hospital. "Ron lands at seven so we have five hours," she shared while getting support from her best friends. "I'm feeling very very uncomfortable." Fortunately, everything turned out a-okay for the new parents.
Back in December, Ronnie and his girlfriend surprised fans when announcing their big pregnancy news. And after sharing the news with their fans, the couple continued to document major moments in the road to parenthood.
Just last month, the pair enjoyed "the most amazing" baby shower in Las Vegas.
"We are so thankful to have such good friends and family to come support us and fly in from all over the country!" Jen shared on Instagram. "Special thanks to @jennamarie018 my BFF for planning this for4 months @ally.kluth for helping her, @chas_face For bringing @smileboxlv That was so much fun we have the most amazing pics!"
And while fans may be used to seeing Ronnie party hard on TV, the reality star knows things are about to change.
"#StayTuned #ChuggingRightFromTheBottleUntilIPassOut #PartyAtTheCrib3am #BabyShowershenanigans," he recently joked on Instagram. "Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Taglines Revealed and You Have to Hear Luann De Lesseps'!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!