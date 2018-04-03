EXCLUSIVE!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is a Dad! Jersey Shore Star and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 11:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gym, tan and laundry may have to wait a minute because Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a dad. 

E! News can confirm his girlfriend Jen Harley gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."

Fans speculated that a birth was coming after Ronnie skipped the London premiere of MTV's highly anticipated reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In addition, Jen took to Instagram Stories Monday night where she documented her visit to the hospital. "Ron lands at seven so we have five hours," she shared while getting support from her best friends. "I'm feeling very very uncomfortable." Fortunately, everything turned out a-okay for the new parents.

Photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

Back in December, Ronnie and his girlfriend surprised fans when announcing their big pregnancy news. And after sharing the news with their fans, the couple continued to document major moments in the road to parenthood.

Just last month, the pair enjoyed "the most amazing" baby shower in Las Vegas.

"We are so thankful to have such good friends and family to come support us and fly in from all over the country!" Jen shared on Instagram. "Special thanks to @jennamarie018 my BFF for planning this for4 months @ally.kluth for helping her, @chas_face For bringing @smileboxlv That was so much fun we have the most amazing pics!"

And while fans may be used to seeing Ronnie party hard on TV, the reality star knows things are about to change.

"#StayTuned #ChuggingRightFromTheBottleUntilIPassOut #PartyAtTheCrib3am #BabyShowershenanigans," he recently joked on Instagram. "Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer."

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. only on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Sexy "Step Up" Costar Channing

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Celebrity Breakups: 7 Classic Split Signs

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Workout

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Private Gym

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Aren't Alone: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.