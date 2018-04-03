Joanna Gaines Reflects on Her Fifth Pregnancy and the End of Fixer Upper

With Fixer Upper coming to an end, Joanna Gaines took a moment to reflect on the next stage of her journey—welcoming baby no. 5.

The HGTV star penned a note to her followers on April 3 via her company's blog.

"Pregnancy has been so fun," she wrote at one point on Magnolia.com. "in fact, my two favorite things to do are take naps and eat!"

Joanna explained it's been eight years since she and husband Chip Gaines welcomed the youngest of their four children Emmie Kay. They also have three other children Drake, Ella Rose and Duke. Actually, Joanna joked that it's been so long since she's been pregnant that it "feels like it's my first time."

"The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother," she continued. "Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."

However, the baby boy won't be the only recent addition to the family. Joanna also wrote that her hubby surprised the family by bringing home a new puppy, Brindley, and a new kitten.

"Oh, sweet Chip…" she wrote.