Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Split: What's at Stake Financially?

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have called it quits.

The couple, who met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up, announced their split on Monday after eight years of marriage. In a joint statement posted on social media, Channing and Jenna shared with their fans, "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Now that their split has been announced, we're taking a look into what's at stake financially for the duo should they move forward with a divorce.