Adele Officiates Alan Carr's Wedding in Her Backyard

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 11:35 AM

Alan Carr never thought he'd find someone like Adele to officiate his wedding.

And yet, that's exactly what happened earlier this year. Speaking on the BBC's The One Show Monday, Carr opened up about marrying Paul Drayton, saying, "We've known her for ages and when we told her we were getting married, she said, 'Can I please plan the whole day for you?'"

Adele got ordained just to officiate his wedding, the Chatty Man host revealed to Rylan-Clark Neal and Emma Willis on ITV's This Morning Tuesday. Calling Adele the "kindest and nicest" person, Carr said she planned every detail, even hosting their ceremony in her backyard in L.A.

The British singer also performed a few musical numbers during the couple's wedding reception. As he said on The One Show Monday, "There was a grand piano with a man playing [John Legend's] 'Ordinary People,' and then Adele sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing! I can never repay her. She's a one-off. As we all know, she is just the best."

Adele shared a photo from the big day on Instagram Tuesday.

Of course, Adele isn't the only celebrity to officiate a wedding:
 

Anna Faris, Sim Sarna, Amy, Wedding

Melissa Atle of Weddings by Sunnyside @itsmelissaatle, @weddingsbysunnyside

Anna Faris

The actress officiated her Unqualified co-host Sim Sarna's wedding...wearing Ugg boots!

Brian Mosteller, Joe Biden, Joe Mahshie

David Lienemann

Joe Biden

The Vice President of the United States presided over White House staffers Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie small ceremony on Aug. 1, 2016. "Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house," VEEP tweeted. "Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys."

Amy Poehler, Carrie Brownstein

Getty Images

Amy Poehler and Carrie Brownstein

The two funny gals were asked to conduct an impromptu wedding ceremony during a Q&A for Brownstein's book tour on Nov. 3, 2015, and of course they accepted the challenge! Together they married same-sex couple Kendall Oshiro and Genevieve Hernandez at the Pasadena Presbyterian Church with Brownstein ordaining the wedding as Poehler played the piano.

Kesha, Instagram

Instagram

Kesha

The singer and longtime supporter of LGBT rights had in September 2015 officiated the wedding of her hairstylist, Vittorio Masecchia, and partner Felipe Noqueira. She had also officiated a commitment ceremony for her girlfriends, Monique Morrison and Gretchen Helt, in California in 2012.

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Surprise Wedding

YouTube

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The actor surprised the happy couple as part of the "Prank It FWD" movement.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen

Jim Spellman/WireImage.com; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ian McKellen

"I'm going to marry Patrick [Stewart]," the X-Men star announced while on the Jonathan Ross Show in March. "I am going to officiate at his wedding." It looks like the day turned out to be a huge success!

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kimmel Wedding

AKM-GSI

Jimmy Kimmel

When Matt Damon and his bride of eight years, Luciana Barroso, renewed their wedding vows, guests were stunned to find out the late-night host was officiating.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle

Blake Shelton

Before she decided to scale down on her wedding plans, Kelly Clarkson had big plans for The Voice mentor.  "He's not only singing! He's marrying us," she told Entertainment Tonight. "He totally is…He can be very sentimental."

Conan O Brien, Scott Cronick, David Gorshein

Meghan Sinclair/Team Coco

Conan O'Brien

One late-night taping was a bit more romantic than the rest. Team Coco himself officiated the wedding of the show's costume designer Scott Cronick and his partner, David Gorshein.

Emma Stone, Ruben Fleischer

Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage

Emma Stone

She can act, date Spider-Man and officiate weddings too! The A-list star presided over her publicist, Holly Shakoor, and director Ruben Fleischer's wedding at Twin Peaks Ranch in Ojai, Calif.

Victor Garber, Jennifer Garner

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 54 Below

Victor Garber

The Alias star did more than just officiate Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 2005 wedding. He also took on the role of being the godfather to their daughter Violet.

Emily Ward, Patrick Carney, Will Forte, Wedding

Joshua Black Wilkins

Will Forte

The Saturday Night Live frontman presided over The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Emily Ward's wedding. Luckily, the MacGruber act was not part of the ceremony.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Officiating Gay Wedding

Facebook

Benedict Cumberbatch

He's a Sherlock star, Emmy-nominated actor and now...gay wedding officiator! In July 2013, the Brit hunk presided over the civil ceremony of two of his male pals near Ibiza, Spain.

Tori Spelling

Oxygen Network

Tori Spelling

 In order to marry a gay couple at her bed-and-breakfast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna obtained her certification online.

