Kaley Cuoco Says Ex-Husband Ryan Sweeting "Ruined" Marriage for Her

Tue., Apr. 3, 2018

Kaley Cuoco is down for a do-over.

In the May issue of Cosmopolitan, the Big Bang Theory actress opened up about finding love again with Karl Cook after her disappointing divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2015.

After just three months of dating, Sweeting proposed to Cuoco in September 2013. Caught up in the romance, the couple said "I do" on New Year's Eve, only to separate 19 months later. "I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again," said Cuoco, whose marriage officially ended in May 2016. "My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive." Earlier that year, she began dating Cook, an equestrian—and that time, she took her time. "I knew I just had to be patient," she said. "I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."

Cook proposed to Cuoco on Nov. 30, 2017—her 32nd birthday.

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

Just last month, the actress spoke to E! News' Sibley Scoles about her upcoming wedding to Cook. "We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it," she confessed. "I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait." While Cuoco stopped short of revealing the exact date, she added, "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soul mate, so we're ready to do it."

Elsewhere in her Cosmopolitan profile, Cuoco discussed how it feels to be the second-highest-paid actress on television (behind Modern Family's Sofia Vergara). "I spent my entire 20s on this show. I didn't have to fight for pay," she said. "Knowing what it feels like [to be paid as an equal], I will always take that stand for myself." Cuoco, who has multiple endorsement deals, has also found success behind the camera through her production company, Yes, Norman Productions. "I want to be a full-on girl boss. I've been in the business so long, and I've worked with the best. I don't let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f--king company. You don't have to be a guy in a suit," the 32-year-old told the magazine. "I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That's what I'm excited about."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

