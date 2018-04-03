Jay-Z Recalls Crying the Moment His Mother Came Out to Him: "I Was So Happy for Her That She Was Free"

Jay-Z doesn't know what happy tears are, but he certainly shed them when his mother came out to him.

In a newly released clip from his upcoming interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the award-winning rapper got candid with host David Letterman about an unforgettable conversation he had with his mom Gloria Carter. During the chat, she confirmed to her son that she felt like she was in love with her partner.

"I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free," he told Letterman of their chat just eight months ago. The next day, he wrote "Smile" off of his latest album, 4:44, in which Carter riffed about "living two lives."