Ramona Singer Teases Major Changes in Real Housewives of New York City Friendships: "This Year Is a Big Shake-Up"

Get ready for alliances to shift once again, Real Housewives of New York City fans!

When the Bravo reality hit returns for season 10 on Wednesday, April 4, the dynamics amongst the ladies will feel quite different from even a year ago, Ramona Singer promised. "It definitely reflects life and true friendships because friendships come and go," the Bravolebrity revealed when she sat down with E! News to preview the new season. "They have highs and they have lows, and they change. And this year is a big shake-up."

As for who Ramona's palling around with this season, that answer might surprise you, especially after the election-influenced feuding of season nine.