Mark Burnett Shares a Photo of Son Cameron in the Hospital

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 9:35 AM
Praise the Lord!
Mark Burnett's 20-year-old son, Cameron Burnett, appears to be back in good health after a brief hospitalization last week. Last night, Mark—the president of MGM Television and Digital Group—shared a photo of Cameron being treated at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine.
"In every challenge you have the toughest mental attitude I've ever seen. Stoic, thoughtful, grateful and affirmative all at once and every day. Seriously son…you are amazing," the powerful producer wrote. "The Holy Spirit is always with you." Cameron, who has not shared the reason behind his hospitalization, re-grammed the photo and joked, "Bionic or antifragile?"
Cameron's stepmother, Roma Downey, also shared a photo of Cameron at a family brunch on Instagram Stories, writing, "Celebrating Easter at the beach." Cameron's mom, Dianne Burnett, shared a photo of her two sons at the event, writing, "My everything...mothers love is endless."
Last week, Roma asked her fans to pray for Cameron as he received treatment for an undisclosed medical issue. "Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU," the former Touched by an Angel actress told her Instagram followers. "We are so grateful! We are joyful saying prayers of thanksgiving."
At age 16, Cameron had surgery to remove a brain tumor.
It's unknown if Cameron recent hospitalization was related to that issue.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Taglines Revealed and You Have to Hear Luann De Lesseps'!
Jay-Z Recalls Crying the Moment His Mother Came Out to Him: "I Was So Happy for Her That She Was Free"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!